Contrasting of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.31 N/A 1.33 19.10 Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares and 30.23% of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. -0.63% -0.61% 0.85% -0.46% -0.31% 0.67% Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.42% -2.4% 0.97% 8.24% 0.71% 11.35%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has weaker performance than Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.