Contrasting of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.31
|N/A
|1.33
|19.10
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares and 30.23% of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|-0.63%
|-0.61%
|0.85%
|-0.46%
|-0.31%
|0.67%
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-1.42%
|-2.4%
|0.97%
|8.24%
|0.71%
|11.35%
For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has weaker performance than Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
Summary
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.