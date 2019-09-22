Contrasting of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)

Both Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 26 5.34 N/A -0.49 0.00 Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.41% of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -2.93% -4.08% -9.16% -9.44% -7.95% 0%

Summary

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund on 3 of the 4 factors.