Contrasting of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

As Asset Management businesses, Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.35 N/A -0.49 0.00 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 48 2.59 N/A 3.93 11.94

Table 1 demonstrates Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.2%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1 4 0 2.80

On the other hand, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s potential upside is 8.62% and its average price target is $47.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.43% and 88.4%. Competitively, 0.2% are The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. had bullish trend while The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp. on 6 of the 8 factors.