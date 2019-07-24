Contrasting of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Since Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.30 N/A 1.33 19.10 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 12 5.20 N/A 0.94 12.86

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Oxford Lane Capital Corp. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional investors held 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares and 38.66% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.98% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s shares.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. -0.63% -0.61% 0.85% -0.46% -0.31% 0.67% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. -8.93% -7.12% -7.88% -6.52% -8.97% 5.26%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has weaker performance than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

On 7 of the 7 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.