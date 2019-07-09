Contrasting of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.32 N/A 1.33 19.10 Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.76 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. -0.63% -0.61% 0.85% -0.46% -0.31% 0.67% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.5% 2.43% 7.58% 12.85% 6.92% 11.42%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.