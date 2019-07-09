Contrasting of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.32
|N/A
|1.33
|19.10
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|12
|15.76
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|-0.63%
|-0.61%
|0.85%
|-0.46%
|-0.31%
|0.67%
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|1.5%
|2.43%
|7.58%
|12.85%
|6.92%
|11.42%
For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Summary
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.
