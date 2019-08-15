Contrasting of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.34 N/A -0.49 0.00 Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 12 9.74 N/A 0.85 13.88

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.43% and 49.65% respectively. Comparatively, 0.05% are Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.34% -0.68% -1.51% 10.41% 8.58% 21.72%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has weaker performance than Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.