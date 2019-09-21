Contrasting of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 26 5.34 N/A -0.49 0.00 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 13 18.55 N/A 0.62 20.78

In table 1 we can see Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares and 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares. Comparatively, 1.36% are Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has weaker performance than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp.