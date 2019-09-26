Contrasting of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)

Since Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 26 5.33 N/A -0.49 0.00 BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust are owned by institutional investors at 1.43% and 23.47% respectively. Comparatively, 0.19% are BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -0.63% -0.53% 1.95% 7.56% 5.03% 12.86%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. was less bullish than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.