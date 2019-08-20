Contrasting of Owens Corning (OC) and ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO)

We will be comparing the differences between Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) and ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the General Building Materials industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owens Corning 52 0.87 N/A 4.66 12.45 ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. 2 0.70 N/A 0.20 5.89

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Owens Corning. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Owens Corning is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Owens Corning and ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owens Corning 0.00% 12% 5.1% ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 5.8%

Liquidity

1.7 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Owens Corning. Its rival ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.2 respectively. Owens Corning has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Owens Corning and ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Owens Corning 0 2 3 2.60 ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Owens Corning has a consensus target price of $59.67, and a 4.30% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Owens Corning and ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.17% and 0.2% respectively. About 1.5% of Owens Corning’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 25.28% of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Owens Corning -0.92% -0.96% 13.28% 12.6% -7.75% 31.88% ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. -4.17% 10.44% -43.71% -37.32% -77.44% -10.8%

For the past year Owens Corning has 31.88% stronger performance while ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. has -10.8% weaker performance.

Summary

Owens Corning beats on 11 of the 11 factors ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. manufactures and distributes eco-friendly construction materials using fly-ash and iron mine tailings in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. It offers ground works materials for urban roads, pedestrian streets and sidewalks, city squares, landmarks, parking lots, and docks; landscape retaining materials for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; hydraulic engineering materials for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and wall materials for insulation and decoration, as well as for building walls. The company also provides equipment used for the production of eco-friendly construction materials; and parts, engineering support, consulting, technical advice and service, and other project-related solutions for manufacturing equipment and environmental protection projects, as well as engages in the municipal construction activities, including sponge city projects, sewage pipeline construction, public plaza construction, and landscaping. ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.