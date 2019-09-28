Contrasting of Owens Corning (OC) and Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

We will be comparing the differences between Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) and Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the General Building Materials industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owens Corning 57 1.55 107.04M 4.66 12.45 Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. 3 0.00 9.14M 0.32 11.21

Demonstrates Owens Corning and Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Owens Corning. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Owens Corning’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Owens Corning and Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owens Corning 186,513,329.85% 12% 5.1% Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. 262,018,748.39% 13.5% 12.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.26 beta means Owens Corning’s volatility is 26.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. has a 0.75 beta which is 25.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Owens Corning is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is 13.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 8. Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Owens Corning.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Owens Corning and Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Owens Corning 0 1 1 2.50 Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Owens Corning has an average target price of $60, and a -4.06% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Owens Corning and Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.17% and 26.8%. About 1.5% of Owens Corning’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Owens Corning -0.92% -0.96% 13.28% 12.6% -7.75% 31.88% Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. 0.28% 4.75% 0% -13.9% 5.37% -4.85%

For the past year Owens Corning had bullish trend while Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Owens Corning beats Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. on 10 of the 14 factors.