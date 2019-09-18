Contrasting of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

This is a contrast between Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 645 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

7.8 and 7.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 30.3 and 30.3 respectively. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$12 is Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 430.97%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.8% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 73.4% of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats Ovid Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.