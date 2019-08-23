Contrasting of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA)

As Biotechnology companies, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3%

Liquidity

Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.8% and 70.7% respectively. About 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% are Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.