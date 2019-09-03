Contrasting of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 2016.57 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and NantKwest Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and NantKwest Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

Liquidity

Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. On the competitive side is, NantKwest Inc. which has a 4.1 Current Ratio and a 4.1 Quick Ratio. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NantKwest Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.8% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.5% of NantKwest Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 21.5% are NantKwest Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7% NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has -15.7% weaker performance while NantKwest Inc. has 18.97% stronger performance.

Summary

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors NantKwest Inc.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.