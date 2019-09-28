Contrasting of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) and Immune Design Corp. (:)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and Immune Design Corp. (:). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 16.00M -2.03 0.00 Immune Design Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Immune Design Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 719,715,712.29% 0% 0% Immune Design Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Immune Design Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Immune Design Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 255.99% and an $11 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Immune Design Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.8% and 59.09%. About 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.35% of Immune Design Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7% Immune Design Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. beats Immune Design Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. It primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS product discovery platforms. The company's products include CMB305, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen; LV305 that is in Phase 1 trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or metastatic melanoma, sarcoma, ovarian cancer, or non-small cell lung cancer that express NY-ESO-1; and G100, an intratumoral immune activation product candidate for the treatment of patients with Merkel cell carcinoma and non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. In addition, its technologies are also used in the fields of infectious diseases and allergies. The company has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, TheraVectys SA, Infectious Disease Research Institute, MedImmune LLC, and Sanofi; and a collaboration agreement with Sanofi Pasteur. Immune Design Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.