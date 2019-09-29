Contrasting of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Both Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 16.00M -2.03 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 4 0.00 15.13M -1.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 716,460,684.22% 0% 0% Aptinyx Inc. 428,575,475.17% -37.5% -35.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8. Competitively, Aptinyx Inc. has 23.4 and 23.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aptinyx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 255.99% and an $11 average target price. On the other hand, Aptinyx Inc.’s potential upside is 98.30% and its average target price is $7. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Aptinyx Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.8% and 69.5%. Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 12.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Aptinyx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7% Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Aptinyx Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Ovid Therapeutics Inc. beats Aptinyx Inc.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.