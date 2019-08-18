Contrasting of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA)

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 18.43 N/A -5.48 0.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1. Competitively, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.6 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares and 70.7% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.3% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. beats Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.