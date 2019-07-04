Contrasting of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

As Biotechnology companies, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 2 15.42 N/A -7.16 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 24.92 N/A -1.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 158.6% -156.3% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -305.3% -111.2%

Liquidity

0.1 and 0.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. Its rival EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.5% and 55.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 4.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -28.87% -41.64% -88.95% -87.15% -88.39% -77.24% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12.96% 9.58% -32.22% -20.43% -6.15% -3.17%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.