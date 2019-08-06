Contrasting of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

As Biotechnology businesses, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 14.61 N/A -5.48 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 9 356.20 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and CorMedix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1. Competitively, CorMedix Inc. has 6.3 and 6.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. CorMedix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and CorMedix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7% and 16.8% respectively. 0.2% are Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of CorMedix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has -41.75% weaker performance while CorMedix Inc. has 50.23% stronger performance.

Summary

CorMedix Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.