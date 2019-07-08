Contrasting of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

As Biotechnology businesses, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 2 15.56 N/A -7.16 0.00 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 538.87 N/A -2.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 158.6% -156.3% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -141% -101.5%

Liquidity

Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Clearside Biomedical Inc. are 4.1 and 4.1 respectively. Clearside Biomedical Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.5% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 39.7% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 4.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -28.87% -41.64% -88.95% -87.15% -88.39% -77.24% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 4.13% -4.55% -12.5% -31.52% -89.55% 17.76%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Clearside Biomedical Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Clearside Biomedical Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.