Contrasting of Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Both Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 3 93.60 N/A -1.66 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see Otonomy Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Volatility & Risk

Otonomy Inc. is 133.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.33 beta. From a competition point of view, Zafgen Inc. has a -0.48 beta which is 148.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Otonomy Inc. and Zafgen Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 273.83% for Otonomy Inc. with consensus price target of $8. On the other hand, Zafgen Inc.’s potential upside is 10.95% and its consensus price target is $0.78. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Otonomy Inc. is looking more favorable than Zafgen Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Otonomy Inc. and Zafgen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.6% and 81.8% respectively. Insiders owned 0.28% of Otonomy Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.14% are Zafgen Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. has 53.51% stronger performance while Zafgen Inc. has -81.62% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Otonomy Inc. beats Zafgen Inc.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.