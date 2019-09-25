Contrasting of Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)

We will be comparing the differences between Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 3 93.60 N/A -1.66 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 76.08 N/A -0.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Otonomy Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4%

Volatility & Risk

Otonomy Inc. is 133.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.33 beta. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. on the other hand, has -0.34 beta which makes it 134.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Otonomy Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 273.83% for Otonomy Inc. with average price target of $8. On the other hand, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s potential upside is 57.48% and its average price target is $2. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Otonomy Inc. seems more appealing than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 25.1% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.28% of Otonomy Inc. shares. Competitively, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 26.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08%

For the past year Otonomy Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Summary

Otonomy Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.