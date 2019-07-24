Contrasting of Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 2 125.93 N/A -1.66 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.75 0.00

Table 1 highlights Otonomy Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Otonomy Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 235.2% -123.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.42 shows that Otonomy Inc. is 142.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 170.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.7 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Otonomy Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

$5 is Otonomy Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 91.57%. Competitively Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $3.25, with potential upside of 339.19%. The information presented earlier suggests that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Otonomy Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Otonomy Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65.9% and 50.1%. About 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. -6.17% 3.58% 40.29% 16.53% -36.48% 56.22% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -15.38% -10.37% 128.3% -12.95% -54.34% 191.08%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. was less bullish than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Otonomy Inc. beats Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.