Contrasting of Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 2 121.58 N/A -1.66 0.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 11.57 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights Otonomy Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Otonomy Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Otonomy Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 142.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.42 beta. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 0.68 beta which makes it 32.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Otonomy Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$5 is Otonomy Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 98.41%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 65.9% of Otonomy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.9% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 11.3% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. -6.17% 3.58% 40.29% 16.53% -36.48% 56.22% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -42.55% -62.5% -62.46% -69.36% -70.3% -34.25%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. has 56.22% stronger performance while Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -34.25% weaker performance.

Summary

Otonomy Inc. beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.