Contrasting of Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Both Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 3 95.32 N/A -1.66 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 11 6.25 N/A -1.91 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Otonomy Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.33 beta means Otonomy Inc.’s volatility is 133.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 0.6 which is 40.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Otonomy Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Otonomy Inc. is $6.5, with potential upside of 187.61%. Meanwhile, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $21, while its potential upside is 139.18%. Based on the results given earlier, Otonomy Inc. is looking more favorable than CytomX Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Otonomy Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.6% and 84.7%. 0.28% are Otonomy Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. had bullish trend while CytomX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Otonomy Inc. beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.