Contrasting of Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Both Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 3 95.79 N/A -1.66 0.00 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 231.03 N/A -2.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Otonomy Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Otonomy Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Otonomy Inc.’s average price target is $8, while its potential upside is 265.30%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares and 29% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. was more bullish than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Summary

Otonomy Inc. beats Clearside Biomedical Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.