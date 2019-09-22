Contrasting of Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Otonomy Inc.
|3
|95.79
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
|Arvinas Inc.
|22
|55.61
|N/A
|-5.73
|0.00
Demonstrates Otonomy Inc. and Arvinas Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Otonomy Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Otonomy Inc.
|0.00%
|-60.1%
|-48.1%
|Arvinas Inc.
|0.00%
|413.1%
|-120.9%
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Otonomy Inc. and Arvinas Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Otonomy Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Arvinas Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Otonomy Inc.’s consensus price target is $8, while its potential upside is 265.30%. Arvinas Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $32.33 consensus price target and a 32.01% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Otonomy Inc. seems more appealing than Arvinas Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Otonomy Inc. and Arvinas Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.6% and 71.1%. Insiders owned roughly 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Arvinas Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Otonomy Inc.
|5.58%
|9.23%
|6.37%
|39.9%
|-13.94%
|53.51%
|Arvinas Inc.
|9.79%
|16.25%
|32.47%
|54.04%
|0%
|107.63%
For the past year Otonomy Inc. was less bullish than Arvinas Inc.
Summary
Otonomy Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Arvinas Inc.
Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.
