Contrasting of Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 3 95.79 N/A -1.66 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 22 55.61 N/A -5.73 0.00

Demonstrates Otonomy Inc. and Arvinas Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Otonomy Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Otonomy Inc. and Arvinas Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Otonomy Inc.’s consensus price target is $8, while its potential upside is 265.30%. Arvinas Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $32.33 consensus price target and a 32.01% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Otonomy Inc. seems more appealing than Arvinas Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Otonomy Inc. and Arvinas Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.6% and 71.1%. Insiders owned roughly 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Arvinas Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. was less bullish than Arvinas Inc.

Summary

Otonomy Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Arvinas Inc.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.