Contrasting of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 4 0.77 N/A -4.57 0.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

In table 1 we can see Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6%

Liquidity

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor scPharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. scPharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and scPharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50.4% and 60.3%. 4% are Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, scPharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -1.51% -16.2% -17.47% -59.15% 0% -57.94% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26%

For the past year Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc had bearish trend while scPharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

scPharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.