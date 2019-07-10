Contrasting of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN)

Both Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 5 0.79 N/A -4.56 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -5.28 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 7.6 Current Ratio and a 7.6 Quick Ratio. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51.6% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc shares and 14.6% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 4.9% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -27.71% -37.06% -66.27% -70.58% 0% -67.35% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.86% -3.35% -23.98% -62.96% -79.75% -53.41%

For the past year Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc was more bearish than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc on 3 of the 5 factors.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase IIa clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer. It is also developing Archexin, which has completed a pilot Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. In addition, the company is involved in developing RX-21101, an N-(2-Hydroxypropyl) methacrylamide-docetaxel-folate, which is in pre-clinical development stage used for the treatment of tumors. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.