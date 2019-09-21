Contrasting of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 4 0.79 N/A -4.57 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 6.04 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc are 1.7 and 1.4. Competitively, Avid Bioservices Inc. has 2.2 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.4% and 49% respectively. Insiders held 4% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc shares. Comparatively, Avid Bioservices Inc. has 11.62% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -1.51% -16.2% -17.47% -59.15% 0% -57.94% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has -57.94% weaker performance while Avid Bioservices Inc. has 58.05% stronger performance.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.