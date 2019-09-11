Contrasting of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) and Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Both Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) and Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) are Gold companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd 11 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Seabridge Gold Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and Seabridge Gold Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Seabridge Gold Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -3.2%

Analyst Ratings

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and Seabridge Gold Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Seabridge Gold Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Seabridge Gold Inc. is $25, which is potential 81.29% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.36% of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd shares are held by institutional investors while 42.1% of Seabridge Gold Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s share held by insiders are 20.91%. On the other hand, insiders held about 28.8% of Seabridge Gold Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd -2.32% 14.67% 14.79% 22.79% 24.21% 34.4% Seabridge Gold Inc. -6.62% 4.03% 19.98% -1.3% 17.01% 3.48%

For the past year Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd was more bullish than Seabridge Gold Inc.

Summary

Seabridge Gold Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties and streams, and similar interests in the Americas. It has 5% net smelter returns (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic property located in the province of QuÃ©bec, Canada; and 2% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Ã‰lÃ©onore mine situated in the James Bay area in QuÃ©bec, Canada. The company also holds 50 royalties in QuÃ©bec, Ontario, and other areas in Canada. In addition, it has interests in exploration and evaluation projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt, the James Bay area, the Cariboo mining district, and the Guerrero Gold Belt in Mexico; and a portfolio of royalties, options on royalties, and rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects primarily in Canada, and the United States. The company is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Seabridge Gold Inc., a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. It also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects include the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in the Iskut-Stikine region of British Columbia; Iskut project located in the Golden Triangle Area of northwestern British Columbia; and the Courageous Lake project located in Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.