Contrasting of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) and McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) and McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) have been rivals in the Gold for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd 11 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 McEwen Mining Inc. 2 6.15 N/A -0.15 0.00

In table 1 we can see Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and McEwen Mining Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and McEwen Mining Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% McEwen Mining Inc. 0.00% -10% -8.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and McEwen Mining Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 McEwen Mining Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

McEwen Mining Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.38 average target price and a 87.78% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.36% of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.2% of McEwen Mining Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 20.91% of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, McEwen Mining Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd -2.32% 14.67% 14.79% 22.79% 24.21% 34.4% McEwen Mining Inc. -11.73% 4.85% 22.7% -3.35% -24.78% -4.95%

For the past year Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has 34.4% stronger performance while McEwen Mining Inc. has -4.95% weaker performance.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties and streams, and similar interests in the Americas. It has 5% net smelter returns (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic property located in the province of QuÃ©bec, Canada; and 2% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Ã‰lÃ©onore mine situated in the James Bay area in QuÃ©bec, Canada. The company also holds 50 royalties in QuÃ©bec, Ontario, and other areas in Canada. In addition, it has interests in exploration and evaluation projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt, the James Bay area, the Cariboo mining district, and the Guerrero Gold Belt in Mexico; and a portfolio of royalties, options on royalties, and rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects primarily in Canada, and the United States. The company is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

McEwen Mining Inc. explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold, silver, and copper ores in Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. Its principal asset consists of a 49% interest in the San JosÃ© mine in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The companyÂ’s principal assets also include 100% interest in the El Gallo 1 mine and El Gallo 2 project in Sinaloa, Mexico; the Gold Bar project in Nevada, the United States; and the Los Azules copper project in San Juan, Argentina. It covers an area of approximately 1,132 square miles and comprises 137 mining concessions consisting of 69 approved mining claims; 52 claims that are in the application process for mining claim status; and 16 are for exploration only. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.