Contrasting of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) and Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Since Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) and Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) are part of the Gold industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd 10 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Gold Standard Ventures Corp 1 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and Gold Standard Ventures Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and Gold Standard Ventures Corp’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Gold Standard Ventures Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.36% of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd shares and 18.03% of Gold Standard Ventures Corp shares. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s share held by insiders are 20.91%. Comparatively, Gold Standard Ventures Corp has 42.72% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd 3.37% -11.77% 3.37% 36.94% -3.44% 15.26% Gold Standard Ventures Corp 0.96% 3.96% -16.67% -27.08% -32.69% -16%

For the past year Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has 15.26% stronger performance while Gold Standard Ventures Corp has -16% weaker performance.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd beats Gold Standard Ventures Corp.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties and streams, and similar interests in the Americas. It has 5% net smelter returns (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic property located in the province of QuÃ©bec, Canada; and 2% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Ã‰lÃ©onore mine situated in the James Bay area in QuÃ©bec, Canada. The company also holds 50 royalties in QuÃ©bec, Ontario, and other areas in Canada. In addition, it has interests in exploration and evaluation projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt, the James Bay area, the Cariboo mining district, and the Guerrero Gold Belt in Mexico; and a portfolio of royalties, options on royalties, and rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects primarily in Canada, and the United States. The company is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 52,731 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada. As of March 30, 2017, the company owns or has an option on the ownership of 29,103 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights in the form of patented or unpatented lode (claims); and a 23,628 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights secured or controlled by a contractual interest in private surface and mineral property. Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.