Contrasting of Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) and Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)

Both Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) and Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orthofix Medical Inc. 54 2.21 N/A 0.49 108.42 Sintx Technologies Inc. 5 8.90 N/A -1.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Orthofix Medical Inc. and Sintx Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Orthofix Medical Inc. and Sintx Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orthofix Medical Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 2.1% Sintx Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Orthofix Medical Inc. is 60.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.4 beta. Competitively, Sintx Technologies Inc. is 119.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.19 beta.

Liquidity

Orthofix Medical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. On the competitive side is, Sintx Technologies Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Orthofix Medical Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sintx Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Orthofix Medical Inc. and Sintx Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orthofix Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sintx Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Orthofix Medical Inc. is $71, with potential upside of 35.08%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.4% of Orthofix Medical Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.8% of Sintx Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.2% of Orthofix Medical Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Sintx Technologies Inc. has 1.97% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orthofix Medical Inc. 6.01% 2.26% -1.62% 1.02% -10.99% 1.83% Sintx Technologies Inc. 0.38% -4.71% -63.91% -59.43% -84.04% -53.89%

For the past year Orthofix Medical Inc. has 1.83% stronger performance while Sintx Technologies Inc. has -53.89% weaker performance.

Summary

Orthofix Medical Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Sintx Technologies Inc.

Orthofix International N.V., a medical device company, provides reconstructive and regenerative orthopedic and spine solutions to physicians worldwide. It operates through four segments: BioStim, Biologics, Extremity Fixation, and Spine Fixation. The BioStim segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to improve fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine fractures. The Biologics segment provides a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Extremity Fixation segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The Spine Fixation segment designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. The company markets and distributes its products directly, as well as through independent distributors and independent sales representatives to hospitals, doctors, and other healthcare providers. Orthofix International N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.