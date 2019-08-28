Contrasting of Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) and InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) and InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orthofix Medical Inc. 54 2.14 N/A 0.49 108.42 InspireMD Inc. 5 0.94 N/A -16.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Orthofix Medical Inc. and InspireMD Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Orthofix Medical Inc. and InspireMD Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orthofix Medical Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 2.1% InspireMD Inc. 0.00% -107.4% -74.4%

Risk and Volatility

Orthofix Medical Inc. has a beta of 0.4 and its 60.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. InspireMD Inc.’s 1.88 beta is the reason why it is 88.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Orthofix Medical Inc. are 3.5 and 2.3. Competitively, InspireMD Inc. has 3 and 2.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Orthofix Medical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than InspireMD Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Orthofix Medical Inc. and InspireMD Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.4% and 25%. Insiders owned roughly 3.2% of Orthofix Medical Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.2% of InspireMD Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orthofix Medical Inc. 6.01% 2.26% -1.62% 1.02% -10.99% 1.83% InspireMD Inc. 7.82% -4.34% -34.71% -63.73% -67.24% -58.34%

For the past year Orthofix Medical Inc. has 1.83% stronger performance while InspireMD Inc. has -58.34% weaker performance.

Summary

Orthofix Medical Inc. beats InspireMD Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Orthofix International N.V., a medical device company, provides reconstructive and regenerative orthopedic and spine solutions to physicians worldwide. It operates through four segments: BioStim, Biologics, Extremity Fixation, and Spine Fixation. The BioStim segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to improve fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine fractures. The Biologics segment provides a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Extremity Fixation segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The Spine Fixation segment designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. The company markets and distributes its products directly, as well as through independent distributors and independent sales representatives to hospitals, doctors, and other healthcare providers. Orthofix International N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex coronary and vascular diseases. It offers MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions; and CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications. The company is also developing NVGuard, a neurovascular flow diverter that diverts blood flow away from cerebral aneurysms and seals the aneurysms. InspireMD, Inc. distributes its products in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.