Contrasting of Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) and Its Rivals

As Electric Utilities company, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ORA) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75% of Ormat Technologies Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.06% of all Electric Utilities’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.95% of Ormat Technologies Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.10% of all Electric Utilities companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Ormat Technologies Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ormat Technologies Inc. 0.00% 4.10% 1.80% Industry Average 5.19% 11.04% 2.66%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Ormat Technologies Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ormat Technologies Inc. N/A 59 28.16 Industry Average 368.77M 7.11B 42.78

Ormat Technologies Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Ormat Technologies Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ormat Technologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.63 2.29 2.27 2.34

With consensus target price of $60, Ormat Technologies Inc. has a potential downside of -16.69%. The competitors have a potential upside of 35.89%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Ormat Technologies Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors, research analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ormat Technologies Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ormat Technologies Inc. 2.53% 2.34% 13.88% 16.68% 23.1% 25.33% Industry Average 1.46% 3.69% 11.77% 17.07% 24.65% 18.25%

For the past year Ormat Technologies Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ormat Technologies Inc. are 1.6 and 1.3. Competitively, Ormat Technologies Inc.’s competitors have 0.96 and 0.83 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ormat Technologies Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ormat Technologies Inc.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

Ormat Technologies Inc. is 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.12. Competitively, Ormat Technologies Inc.’s competitors are 60.18% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.40 beta.

Dividends

Ormat Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ormat Technologies Inc.’s peers beat on 5 of the 6 factors Ormat Technologies Inc.

Ormat Technologies, Inc. engages in geothermal and recovered energy power business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electricity and Product. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. The Product segment designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for geothermal and recovered energy-based electricity generation, such as fossil fuel powered turbo-generators and heavy duty direct-current generators. It also provides services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. This segment serves contractors; developers, owners, and operators of geothermal power plants; and owners and operators of interstate natural gas pipelines, gas processing plants, and cement plants, as well as companies in other energy-intensive industrial processes. Ormat Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is based in Reno, Nevada.