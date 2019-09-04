Contrasting of Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ORA) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP). The two are both Electric Utilities companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ormat Technologies Inc. 61 4.96 N/A 2.33 28.16 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 11 0.00 N/A 1.52 8.49

Table 1 demonstrates Ormat Technologies Inc. and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Ormat Technologies Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Ormat Technologies Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ormat Technologies Inc. and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ormat Technologies Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 1.8% Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0.00% 9.7% 4.4%

Risk and Volatility

Ormat Technologies Inc. has a 1.12 beta, while its volatility is 12.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL on the other hand, has 0.57 beta which makes it 43.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ormat Technologies Inc. are 1.6 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Ormat Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ormat Technologies Inc. and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ormat Technologies Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -7.88% for Ormat Technologies Inc. with consensus target price of $66.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ormat Technologies Inc. and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75% and 28.6%. Insiders held roughly 4.95% of Ormat Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has 55.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ormat Technologies Inc. 2.53% 2.34% 13.88% 16.68% 23.1% 25.33% Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL -1.38% 3.28% 25.58% 32.14% 139.23% 64.88%

For the past year Ormat Technologies Inc. was less bullish than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Ormat Technologies Inc. beats Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Ormat Technologies, Inc. engages in geothermal and recovered energy power business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electricity and Product. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. The Product segment designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for geothermal and recovered energy-based electricity generation, such as fossil fuel powered turbo-generators and heavy duty direct-current generators. It also provides services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. This segment serves contractors; developers, owners, and operators of geothermal power plants; and owners and operators of interstate natural gas pipelines, gas processing plants, and cement plants, as well as companies in other energy-intensive industrial processes. Ormat Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is based in Reno, Nevada.