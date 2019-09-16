Contrasting of ORIX Corporation (IX) and Enova International Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) and Enova International Inc. (NYSE:ENVA), both competing one another are Credit Services companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ORIX Corporation 73 0.00 N/A 11.63 6.13 Enova International Inc. 24 0.75 N/A 1.91 14.10

Table 1 demonstrates ORIX Corporation and Enova International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Enova International Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than ORIX Corporation. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. ORIX Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Enova International Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of ORIX Corporation and Enova International Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ORIX Corporation 0.00% 11.5% 2.7% Enova International Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 5.3%

Volatility and Risk

ORIX Corporation’s current beta is 0.97 and it happens to be 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Enova International Inc. has a 2.35 beta and it is 135.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.5% of ORIX Corporation shares and 97.6% of Enova International Inc. shares. 0.5% are ORIX Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Enova International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ORIX Corporation -7.59% -4.99% 2.44% -4.33% -16.17% -0.29% Enova International Inc. 19.2% 16.41% 3.49% 14.24% -13.76% 38.49%

For the past year ORIX Corporation has -0.29% weaker performance while Enova International Inc. has 38.49% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Enova International Inc. beats ORIX Corporation.

Enova International, Inc., a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services to non-prime credit consumers and small businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and Bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to a bank, as well as Enova Decisions, a analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their own customers. It provides its services under the CashNetUSA, NetCredit, Pounds to Pocket, QuickQuid, On Stride Financial, Headway Capital, The Business Backer, and Simplic brands. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.