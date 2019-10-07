Contrasting of ORIX Corporation (IX) and China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFS)

ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) and China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Credit Services. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ORIX Corporation 76 0.00 256.30M 11.63 6.13 China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. 2 0.00 7.57M -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ORIX Corporation and China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of ORIX Corporation and China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ORIX Corporation 337,236,842.11% 11.5% 2.7% China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. 421,938,576.45% -5.6% -5.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.5% of ORIX Corporation shares and 2.9% of China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. shares. About 0.5% of ORIX Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. has 73.89% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ORIX Corporation -7.59% -4.99% 2.44% -4.33% -16.17% -0.29% China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. -0.49% -7.34% -19.2% 115.12% -85.86% 119.57%

For the past year ORIX Corporation has -0.29% weaker performance while China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. has 119.57% stronger performance.

Summary

ORIX Corporation beats China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.