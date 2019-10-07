Contrasting of ORIX Corporation (IX) and China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFS)

ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) and China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Credit Services. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ORIX Corporation
|76
|0.00
|256.30M
|11.63
|6.13
|China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.
|2
|0.00
|7.57M
|-0.17
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ORIX Corporation and China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of ORIX Corporation and China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ORIX Corporation
|337,236,842.11%
|11.5%
|2.7%
|China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.
|421,938,576.45%
|-5.6%
|-5.3%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 1.5% of ORIX Corporation shares and 2.9% of China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. shares. About 0.5% of ORIX Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. has 73.89% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ORIX Corporation
|-7.59%
|-4.99%
|2.44%
|-4.33%
|-16.17%
|-0.29%
|China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.
|-0.49%
|-7.34%
|-19.2%
|115.12%
|-85.86%
|119.57%
For the past year ORIX Corporation has -0.29% weaker performance while China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. has 119.57% stronger performance.
Summary
ORIX Corporation beats China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.
