Contrasting of Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT) and Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC)

Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) and Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC), both competing one another are Regional – Northeast Banks companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oritani Financial Corp. 17 7.54 N/A 1.19 15.25 Camden National Corporation 43 4.25 N/A 3.48 12.86

Table 1 highlights Oritani Financial Corp. and Camden National Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Camden National Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Oritani Financial Corp. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Oritani Financial Corp. is presently more expensive than Camden National Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oritani Financial Corp. 0.00% 9.9% 1.3% Camden National Corporation 0.00% 12.7% 1.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.69 beta means Oritani Financial Corp.’s volatility is 31.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Camden National Corporation’s 0.76 beta is the reason why it is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.4% of Oritani Financial Corp. shares and 68.6% of Camden National Corporation shares. Insiders held 2.6% of Oritani Financial Corp. shares. Competitively, 2.4% are Camden National Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oritani Financial Corp. 1.86% 1.91% 4.68% 8.12% 12.86% 22.71% Camden National Corporation 0.93% -1.89% 0.02% 11.69% 0.36% 24.3%

For the past year Oritani Financial Corp. has weaker performance than Camden National Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Camden National Corporation beats Oritani Financial Corp.

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers in the United States. It accepts a range of deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides residential commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans secured by apartment buildings; commercial real estate loans, including mortgage loans secured by retail anchor shopping centers, commercial offices, retail space, warehouses, and mixed-use buildings; and residential real estate loans, such as one to four family residential real property and home equity loans. It also offers second mortgage and equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as construction loans. In addition, the company owns and invests in securities and real estate properties. As of June 30, 2017, it operated 26 full service branches in Bergen, Hudson, Essex, and Passaic counties in New Jersey; and lending offices in New York City, New York and Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.