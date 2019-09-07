Contrasting of Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT) and Bridge Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) and Bridge Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). The two are both Regional – Northeast Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oritani Financial Corp. 17 7.13 N/A 1.19 15.25 Bridge Bancorp Inc. 30 3.42 N/A 1.97 14.83

Demonstrates Oritani Financial Corp. and Bridge Bancorp Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Bridge Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Oritani Financial Corp. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Oritani Financial Corp.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Bridge Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oritani Financial Corp. 0.00% 9.9% 1.3% Bridge Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

Oritani Financial Corp. is 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.69 beta. Bridge Bancorp Inc. has a 1.06 beta and it is 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Oritani Financial Corp. and Bridge Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.4% and 58.8%. Insiders held 2.6% of Oritani Financial Corp. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.4% of Bridge Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oritani Financial Corp. 1.86% 1.91% 4.68% 8.12% 12.86% 22.71% Bridge Bancorp Inc. 0.76% -0.92% -5.16% -4.79% -18.64% 14.59%

For the past year Oritani Financial Corp. has stronger performance than Bridge Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Oritani Financial Corp. beats Bridge Bancorp Inc.

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers in the United States. It accepts a range of deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides residential commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans secured by apartment buildings; commercial real estate loans, including mortgage loans secured by retail anchor shopping centers, commercial offices, retail space, warehouses, and mixed-use buildings; and residential real estate loans, such as one to four family residential real property and home equity loans. It also offers second mortgage and equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as construction loans. In addition, the company owns and invests in securities and real estate properties. As of June 30, 2017, it operated 26 full service branches in Bergen, Hudson, Essex, and Passaic counties in New Jersey; and lending offices in New York City, New York and Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Bridgehampton National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include time, savings, and demand deposits. The company also provides various loans comprising commercial real estate mortgage, multi-family mortgage, residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction and land, commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction loan products; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities. In addition, it offers merchant credit and debit card processing, automated teller machines, cash management, lockbox processing, online banking services, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, individual retirement accounts, and investment products and services through a third party broker dealer. Further, the company operates as a broker of title insurance services. It primarily serves small businesses, municipal relationships, and consumer relationships. The company operates 40 branches in the market areas of Suffolk, Nassau counties, Bayside, and Manhattan. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Bridgehampton, New York.