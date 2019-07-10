Contrasting of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) and Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) and Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) compete against each other in the Specialty Chemicals sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. 22 0.75 N/A 1.86 10.30 Innospec Inc. 79 1.51 N/A 4.22 19.59

Demonstrates Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. and Innospec Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Innospec Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innospec Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Innospec Inc. 0.00% 11% 6.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.94 shows that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Innospec Inc.’s 1.29 beta is the reason why it is 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Innospec Inc. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Innospec Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. and Innospec Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. 0 1 0 2.00 Innospec Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 33.20% for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. with average price target of $26. Innospec Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $86 average price target and a -7.58% potential downside. The results provided earlier shows that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. appears more favorable than Innospec Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. and Innospec Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.7% and 94.1%. Insiders held roughly 11.56% of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s shares. Comparatively, Innospec Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. -5.67% -7.63% -29.33% -22.49% -30.44% -24.33% Innospec Inc. -4.32% -2.06% 11.87% 11.79% 12.85% 33.84%

For the past year Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. had bearish trend while Innospec Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Innospec Inc. beats Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications. It also provides rubber carbon black products for applications in mechanical rubber goods under the PUREX brand, as well as in tires under the ECORAX brand name. The company was formerly known as Orion Engineered Carbons S.Ã r.l. and changed its name to Orion Engineered Carbons, S.A. in July 2014. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Luxembourg. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is a subsidiary of Kinove Luxembourg Holdings 1 S.Ã r.l.

Innospec Inc. develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care products, and other specialty chemicals to oil and gas exploration and production, oil refinery, fuel users, personal care formulation, home care, agrochemical and mining formulation, and other chemical and industrial companies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels. This segmentÂ’s products are used in the operation of automotive, marine, and aviation engines; power station generators; and heating oil. The Performance Chemicals segment provides technology-based solutions for its customersÂ’ processes or products focused in the personal care, home care, agrochemical, and mining markets. The Oilfield Services segment develops and markets products to prevent loss of mud in drilling operations; chemical solutions for fracturing and stimulation operations; and products for oil and gas production, which enable flow assurance and asset integrity. The Octane Additives segment produces and sells tetra ethyl lead (TEL) for use in automotive gasoline. This segment is also involved in an environmental remediation business that manages the cleanup of redundant TEL plants. The company was formerly known as Octel Corp. and changed its name to Innospec Inc. in January 2006. Innospec Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.