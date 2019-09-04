Contrasting of Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.85 N/A -1.42 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Orgenesis Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.26 beta means Orgenesis Inc.’s volatility is 26.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Kura Oncology Inc. has a 2.5 beta which is 150.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Orgenesis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Kura Oncology Inc. which has a 13.8 Current Ratio and a 13.8 Quick Ratio. Kura Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Orgenesis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Orgenesis Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.2% and 70.8% respectively. About 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are Kura Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43% Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. had bearish trend while Kura Oncology Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kura Oncology Inc. beats Orgenesis Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.