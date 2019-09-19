Contrasting of Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.65 N/A -1.42 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 83 10.35 N/A -10.75 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Orgenesis Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Orgenesis Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

Volatility & Risk

Orgenesis Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.26 beta. Competitively, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Orgenesis Inc. Its rival Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Orgenesis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Orgenesis Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Meanwhile, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $116, while its potential upside is 67.53%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.2% of Orgenesis Inc. shares and 73.2% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 26.45% are Orgenesis Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% are Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. was less bearish than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.