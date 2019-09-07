Contrasting of Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)

This is a contrast between Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.91 N/A -1.42 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 31.89 N/A -2.66 0.00

In table 1 we can see Orgenesis Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Orgenesis Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Orgenesis Inc. are 1.1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 and its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Orgenesis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Orgenesis Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 45.07% and its consensus target price is $21.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Orgenesis Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.2% and 41.5% respectively. Insiders held 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc. shares. Comparatively, 47.1% are Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. has -0.43% weaker performance while Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 110.95% stronger performance.

Summary

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Orgenesis Inc.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.