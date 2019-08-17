Contrasting of Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Since Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.89 N/A -1.42 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.44 N/A -2.89 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Orgenesis Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.26 beta indicates that Orgenesis Inc. is 26.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aytu BioScience Inc.’s 359.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 4.59 beta.

Liquidity

Orgenesis Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aytu BioScience Inc. are 4.1 and 3.8 respectively. Aytu BioScience Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Orgenesis Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.2% of Orgenesis Inc. shares and 45.4% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2.7% are Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43% Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. has -0.43% weaker performance while Aytu BioScience Inc. has 96.87% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Orgenesis Inc. beats Aytu BioScience Inc.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.