Contrasting of Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.75 N/A -1.40 0.00 AC Immune SA 6 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Orgenesis Inc. and AC Immune SA.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Orgenesis Inc. and AC Immune SA.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AC Immune SA 0.00% -35.7% -31.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Orgenesis Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival AC Immune SA is 14.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 14.7. AC Immune SA is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Orgenesis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Orgenesis Inc. and AC Immune SA are owned by institutional investors at 2.8% and 36.3% respectively. Orgenesis Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 26.45%. Comparatively, AC Immune SA has 51.67% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0% -6.64% -7.6% -23.47% -46.62% -3.85% AC Immune SA 1.18% 1.78% 31.97% -40.89% -47.93% -45.4%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than AC Immune SA.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Orgenesis Inc. beats AC Immune SA.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.