Contrasting of Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) and Its Rivals

Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) is a company in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.5% of Organovo Holdings Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.35% of all Medical Laboratories & Research’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Organovo Holdings Inc. has 0.7% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 7.30% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Organovo Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organovo Holdings Inc. 0.00% -70.00% -63.40% Industry Average 37.84% 43.00% 7.62%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Organovo Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Organovo Holdings Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 83.40M 220.41M 72.84

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Organovo Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Organovo Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.57 2.52 2.77

The rivals have a potential upside of 46.78%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Organovo Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Organovo Holdings Inc. -7.41% -16.45% -59.08% -59.48% -64.68% -56.82% Industry Average 7.27% 14.02% 18.58% 38.35% 54.06% 47.86%

For the past year Organovo Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Organovo Holdings Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Organovo Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.3 and a Quick Ratio of 10.2. Competitively, Organovo Holdings Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 4.48 and has 4.24 Quick Ratio. Organovo Holdings Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Organovo Holdings Inc.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

Organovo Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.86 and its 86.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Organovo Holdings Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.31 which is 30.81% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Organovo Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Organovo Holdings Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Organovo Holdings, Inc., an early commercial stage company, designs and creates functional and three-dimensional (3D) human tissues for use in medical research and therapeutic applications. The company develops 3D human tissue models through internal development and in collaboration with pharmaceutical, academic, and other partners. Its 3D human tissues could be employed in drug discovery and development, biological research, and as therapeutic implants for the treatment of damaged or degenerating tissues and organs. The company offers two commercial products, which include ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing a suite of standardized and 3D human tissues for the preclinical assessment of drug effects, including applications in predictive toxicology, absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion, and drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics; customized human tissues as living, dynamic models of human biology, or disease for use in drug discovery and development, and disease modeling; and 3D human tissues for clinical applications, such as therapeutic liver tissue patch. Organovo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.