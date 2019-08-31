Contrasting of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) and Akorn Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX)

As Drugs – Generic companies, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) and Akorn Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OrganiGram Holdings Inc. 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Akorn Inc. 4 0.56 N/A -3.65 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. and Akorn Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. and Akorn Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OrganiGram Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Akorn Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. and Akorn Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OrganiGram Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Akorn Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively Akorn Inc. has a consensus price target of $5.33, with potential upside of 84.43%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both OrganiGram Holdings Inc. and Akorn Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.67% and 75.3% respectively. OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.94%. Comparatively, 2% are Akorn Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OrganiGram Holdings Inc. 0.84% -8.97% -21.8% 6.39% 61.9% 67.88% Akorn Inc. 0.81% -28.19% 34.78% -8.6% -79.68% 9.73%

For the past year OrganiGram Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Akorn Inc.

Akorn, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialized generic and branded pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) drug products, and animal health products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health. The Prescription Pharmaceuticals segment offers generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals in various dosage forms, including sterile ophthalmics, injectables, and inhalants; and non-sterile oral liquids, topicals, nasal sprays, and otics. This segmentÂ’s primary products include Atropine Sulfate Ophthalmic Solution; Clobetasol Propionate Cream And Ointment; Ephedrine Sulfate Injection; Lidocaine Ointment; Methylene Blue Injection; Myorisan soft gelatin capsules; Nembutal sodium solution; Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution; and Zioptan tafluprost ophthalmic solution. The Consumer Health segment manufactures and markets OTC products for the treatment of dry eye under the TheraTears brand. It also markets other OTC consumer health products, including Mag-Ox, a magnesium supplement; and the Diabetic Tussin line of cough and cold products. In addition, this segment offers a portfolio of animal health products, such as Anased and VetaKet veterinary sedatives; Tolazine and Yobine sedative reversing agents; and Butorphic, a pain reliever. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.