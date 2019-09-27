Contrasting of Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 14 0.00 69.07M -1.50 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 45.32M -0.54 0.00

In table 1 we can see Orchard Therapeutics plc and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 479,986,101.46% 0% 0% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 912,403,615.79% -64.6% -19.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Orchard Therapeutics plc are 9.2 and 9.2. Competitively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3 and 3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Orchard Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Orchard Therapeutics plc and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus target price of Orchard Therapeutics plc is $26, with potential upside of 117.57%. Competitively the consensus target price of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5, which is potential 38.50% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Orchard Therapeutics plc looks more robust than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Orchard Therapeutics plc and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.6% and 61.7% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.