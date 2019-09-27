Contrasting of Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|14
|0.00
|69.07M
|-1.50
|0.00
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|0.00
|45.32M
|-0.54
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Orchard Therapeutics plc and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|479,986,101.46%
|0%
|0%
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|912,403,615.79%
|-64.6%
|-19.4%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Orchard Therapeutics plc are 9.2 and 9.2. Competitively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3 and 3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Orchard Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Orchard Therapeutics plc and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
The consensus target price of Orchard Therapeutics plc is $26, with potential upside of 117.57%. Competitively the consensus target price of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5, which is potential 38.50% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Orchard Therapeutics plc looks more robust than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Orchard Therapeutics plc and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.6% and 61.7% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|5.46%
|0.71%
|-25.2%
|14.73%
|0%
|-10.36%
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|20.88%
|17.77%
|84.56%
|106.77%
|3.38%
|106.77%
For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 7 of the 11 factors Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
