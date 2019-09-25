Contrasting of Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) and Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC)

Since Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 645.41 N/A -1.50 0.00 Intec Pharma Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Intec Pharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00 Intec Pharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Orchard Therapeutics plc has a 86.65% upside potential and a consensus target price of $26.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Orchard Therapeutics plc and Intec Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 53.6% and 40.23% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 16.08% of Intec Pharma Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36% Intec Pharma Ltd. -7.36% -88.4% -92.23% -93.87% -88.82% -93.66%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc was less bearish than Intec Pharma Ltd.

Summary

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CDLD), which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease symptoms in advanced ParkinsonÂ’s disease patients. It is also developing Accordion Pill Zaleplon (AP-ZP) that is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and for enhancing of sleep maintenance; Accordion Pill, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of gastroduodenal and small bowel Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug induced ulcers; and Accordion Pill platform with Cannabidiol and 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, (AP-CBD/THC), which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various indications, including low back neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia. The company was formerly known as Intec Pharmaceuticals (2000) Ltd. and changed its name to Intec Pharma Ltd. in March 2004. Intec Pharma Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.